On Saturday the Namayingo deputy resident district commissioner, Majid Dhikusooka and police detectives stormed their homes and recovered forty bundles of cotton wool, three boxes of injections, six boxes of vaccines and unspecified amount of antimalarial drugs that had been repacked in different paper bags.
Two Health Workers on the Spot Over Drug Theft
