Wambuzi Reacheal
13:16

Two Health Workers on the Spot Over Drug Theft

1 Feb 2020, 13:11 Comments 101 Views Crime Misc Report

In short
On Saturday the Namayingo deputy resident district commissioner, Majid Dhikusooka and police detectives stormed their homes and recovered forty bundles of cotton wool, three boxes of injections, six boxes of vaccines and unspecified amount of antimalarial drugs that had been repacked in different paper bags.

 

