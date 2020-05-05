In short
According to police reports, about eight people waylaid the deceased around 11am and beat him using sticks while others thumped him to death.
Two Held Over Murder In Pader Top story5 May 2020, 08:00 Comments 126 Views Pader, Uganda Security Crime Northern Updates
Onlookers gather around a Police patrol pickup after police officers arrested a suspect in Kitgum Municiaplity in March 2020. Photo By Julius Ocungi
In short
Mentioned: Awere Police Station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.