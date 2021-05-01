Samuel Amanya
14:28

Two in Trouble Over Failure to Account for Emyooga Funds in Kanungu

1 May 2021, 14:26 Comments 154 Views Kanungu, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
A banner populalising Emgyooga in Kigezi region last year

A banner populalising Emgyooga in Kigezi region last year

In short
The two currently being held at Kihihi police station are Eliab Niwagaba, a radio presenter at Kinkizi FM radio, and also the chairperson of the association and his treasurer Ausi Senyunja who reportedly failed to account for shillings 13 million.

 

Tagged with: Emyooga

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.