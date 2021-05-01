In short
The two currently being held at Kihihi police station are Eliab Niwagaba, a radio presenter at Kinkizi FM radio, and also the chairperson of the association and his treasurer Ausi Senyunja who reportedly failed to account for shillings 13 million.
Two in Trouble Over Failure to Account for Emyooga Funds in Kanungu
1 May 2021
In short
Tagged with: Emyooga
