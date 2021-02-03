Edward Eninu
14:28

Two Injured in Ngora as Rival Supporters Clash At Polling Station

3 Feb 2021, 14:23 Comments 130 Views Ngora, Uganda 2021 Elections Election Updates
IMG_20210114_091400

IMG_20210114_091400

In short
The two and several others picked a fight with supporters of Charles Peter Obelon, another rival candidate in the race. The fight followed reports alleging that Obelon was bribing voters.

 

Tagged with: LC3 Elections Peter Toddu, Ngora District Returning Officer election violence voter bribery in Ngora district
Mentioned: Ngora District The Electoral Commission

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.