Mparo Town Council FDC Candidate Nursing Injuries

24 Jul 2018, 12:57 Comments 206 Views Rukiga, Uganda Politics Breaking news
Mark Kushaba, at Mparo Health Center IV Samuel Amanya

Roland Tusiime Kamujanduzi, Byamukamas polling agent, says Kawaida was armed with a machete and stones during the attack and was in the company of two of his supporters only identified as Pajero and Ahmed.

 

