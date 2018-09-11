Two Israeli Tourists Injured in Taxi Robbery

In short
The two Israel nationals, Itai Barsinai, 32, and his girlfriend Shakid Jil, 30, were travelling from Bujagali falls in Jinja district last evening. They reportedly boarded a taxi from Amber court gardens which, however, stopped at Lugalambo, a section near Mabira Forest, where they were tricked into a robbery.
Two Israeli Tourists Injured in Taxi Robbery11 Sep 2018, 17:26 Comments 127 Views Buikwe, Uganda Crime Breaking news
