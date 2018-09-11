Derick Kissa
Two Israeli Tourists Injured in Taxi Robbery

11 Sep 2018, 17:26 Comments 127 Views Buikwe, Uganda Crime Breaking news
Itai Barsinai and his girlfriend Shakid Jil in kawolo hospital Derick Kissa

Itai Barsinai and his girlfriend Shakid Jil in kawolo hospital

The two Israel nationals, Itai Barsinai, 32, and his girlfriend Shakid Jil, 30, were travelling from Bujagali falls in Jinja district last evening. They reportedly boarded a taxi from Amber court gardens which, however, stopped at Lugalambo, a section near Mabira Forest, where they were tricked into a robbery.

 

