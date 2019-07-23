In short
Court presided over by Fort Portal High Court Judge Wilson Masalu- Musene heard that on the night of October 1, 2017, the duo attacked one Wilson Baguma and robbed him of his gum boots, money worth UGX 190,000 and a phone.
Two Jailed 20 Years for Aggravated Robbery in Kasese
In short
Tagged with: Two sentenced to twenty years in prison
Mentioned: High Court in Kasese
