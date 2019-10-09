In short
Prosecution led by Shebah Byakutagga told court on Tuesday, that the two committed the offence on 4th November 2014. They hired Thomas Mugga a Boda Boda cyclist at Mutukula stage to take them to Kasensero landing site. On their way to Kasensero, they turned against Mugga and strangled him to death. They also stole his motorcycle registration number UEE 853D Bajaj boxer.
Two Jailed 40 Years for Murder of Cyclist
