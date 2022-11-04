Mwesige Joel
18:50

Two Jailed for Forgery in Kyenjojo

4 Nov 2022, 18:44 Comments 130 Views Kyenjojo, Uganda Court Crime Updates
The Two Teachers Appearing before the Kyenjojo chief magestrates court.

The Two Teachers Appearing before the Kyenjojo chief magestrates court.

In short
Adiga Aloysius falsified documents of the education service commission, to gain employment as an instructor of plumbing while Denis Kalyebi forged documents that include an introduction letter, appointment letters, and posting instructions to Nyamango Tertiary Institution in Kyenjojo district to act as, instructor welding and metal fabrication.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.