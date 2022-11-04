Two Jailed for Forgery in Kyenjojo

In short
Adiga Aloysius falsified documents of the education service commission, to gain employment as an instructor of plumbing while Denis Kalyebi forged documents that include an introduction letter, appointment letters, and posting instructions to Nyamango Tertiary Institution in Kyenjojo district to act as, instructor welding and metal fabrication.
Two Jailed for Forgery in Kyenjojo4 Nov 2022, 18:44 Comments 130 Views Kyenjojo, Uganda Court Crime Updates
