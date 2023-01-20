Two Kabale Municipal Staff Under Probe For Alleged Exortion

In short
Sentaro Emmanuel Byamugisha, the Kabale Municipality Mayor says that the probe against Mbabazi and Beija was launched after authorities received various complaints from vendors alleging that the two received bribes during the allocation exercise process.
Two Kabale Municipal Staff Under Probe For Alleged Exortion20 Jan 2023, 12:01 Comments 92 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
