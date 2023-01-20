Samuel Amanya
Two Kabale Municipal Staff Under Probe For Alleged Exortion

20 Jan 2023, 12:01 Comments 92 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Kabale new modern market (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Sentaro Emmanuel Byamugisha, the Kabale Municipality Mayor says that the probe against Mbabazi and Beija was launched after authorities received various complaints from vendors alleging that the two received bribes during the allocation exercise process.

 

