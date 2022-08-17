Godfrey Eyoku
19:48

Two Karamoja Schools Fail to Turn up for National School Festival over Funds

17 Aug 2022, 19:40 Comments 78 Views Karamoja, Uganda Education Sport Report
Primary school leaners preparing for Regional MDD competitions

Primary school leaners preparing for Regional MDD competitions

In short
The schools are Chepkararat Primary School in Amudat district and Kakamar Primary School in Kaabong district. They are among the five schools from the region considered for the National competition which kicked off on Monday in Kyotera district.

 

Tagged with: National MDD competitions financial constraints karamoja schools fail to turn up primary schools
Mentioned: Ministry of Education & Sports

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.