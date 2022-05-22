In short
A section of leaders in Karamoja organized a peace walk caravan from Moroto to Kotido via Napak which runs May 21-30th, 2022. The walk was flagged off by the deputy resident commissioner for Moroto, Justin Tuko.
Two Karamojong Warriors Handover Firearms During Peace Walk
In short
