Two Killed, 24 Arrested in ADF Terror-Related Activities

In short
“They have admitted to conspiring with others to stage robberies of aggravated nature whose proceeds were being used to finance ADF activities, including recruitment of future terrorist fighters, and also to cover welfare costs of families of ADF fighters," Enanga said.”
Two Killed, 24 Arrested in ADF Terror-Related Activities24 Jun 2022, 17:03 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Fred Enanga
Mentioned: crime intelligence
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.