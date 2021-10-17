Two Killed as Robbers Raid Chinese Wood Factory in Kassanda

In short
A policeman attached to Wamala Regional Police and a suspect have died in a shootout as unknown assailants attacked a Chinese wood factory and made away with unspecified amount of money in Kassanda District.
Two Killed as Robbers Raid Chinese Wood Factory in Kassanda17 Oct 2021, 13:26 Comments 167 Views Kassanda, Uganda Crime Report
