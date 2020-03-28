In short
It is alleged that at about 1a.m., the suspected thugs climbed atop the Forex Bureau roof to break into the building but jumped off upon realizing that they had been spotted and started running. In the process, they were shot by a guard at the facility.
Two Killed in Attempt to Rob Forex Bureau in Gulu
