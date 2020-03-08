In short
The two met their death on Friday night. It is alleged that Akwero was killed by her maternal uncles following a dispute over a piece of land she inherited from her late maternal grandmother.
Two Killed in Family Land Wrangle Top story8 Mar 2020, 14:27 Comments 124 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: 29 houses burnt Land wrangles leaves two family members dead Properties destroyed in Aromo
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.