Two Killed in Family Land Wrangle Top story

8 Mar 2020, 14:27 Comments 124 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
Burnt Houses

The two met their death on Friday night. It is alleged that Akwero was killed by her maternal uncles following a dispute over a piece of land she inherited from her late maternal grandmother.

 

