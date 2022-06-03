Two Kitagwenda Officials on Interdiction For Office Abuse

In short
Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, the Kitagwenda Chief Administrative Officer Richard Ssebandeke, says that when he assumed office, he found so many issues affecting service delivery in Kitagwenda town council and decided to carry out a special audit, which unearthed financial mismanagement.
Two Kitagwenda Officials on Interdiction For Office Abuse3 Jun 2022, 10:51 Comments 144 Views Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Interdiction
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.