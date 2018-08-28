Two Kyankwanzi Herdsmen Arrested for Stealing 15 Cows

In short
According to Esiko, after stealing the cows, the suspects loaded the animals on a Fuso truck registration number UAS 445C destined for Kyankwanzi district. Esiko says Hoima police immediately notified their counterparts in Kyankwanzi who mounted a road block and intercepted the truck.
Two Kyankwanzi Herdsmen Arrested for Stealing 15 Cows28 Aug 2018, 10:07 Comments 85 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: cows herdsmen theft police robbery block road animal lorry street area resident county parish village duo accusation officer cattle owner hideout arrest security
Mentioned: esiko hoima central police station hoima raymond mugisa kyankwanzi bukwiri ezira esiko criminal investigations department kyamongi bulindi kyabigambire uas hoima police bunyoro
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.