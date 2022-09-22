Two Lira District Officials Remanded Over Fraudulent Sale of Gov’t Land

In short
Court heard that the two together with the District staff surveyor, Francis Opio who is at large, between February and August 2019 at Lira while surveying government land left out part of the land which they allocated to individuals including their relative Rebecca Atoo.
Two Lira District Officials Remanded Over Fraudulent Sale of Gov’t Land22 Sep 2022, 18:50 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Joel Ogwang a Cartographer at Lira Lands Ministry Zonal Office. Pabuous Otike the Natural Resources Officer Lira District Local Government
