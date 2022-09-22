Kukunda Judith
Two Lira District Officials Remanded Over Fraudulent Sale of Gov’t Land

22 Sep 2022, 18:50 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Joel Ogwang and Fabias Otike (in cuffs) at Lira Central Police Station (Photo by Immaculate Amony)

Court heard that the two together with the District staff surveyor, Francis Opio who is at large, between February and August 2019 at Lira while surveying government land left out part of the land which they allocated to individuals including their relative Rebecca Atoo.

 

Tagged with: Abuse of office Joel Ogwang a Cartographer at Lira Lands Ministry Zonal Office. Pabuous  Otike the Natural Resources Officer Lira District Local Government

