In the first case, the expectant mother reportedly waited for so long, before getting an ambulance for the referral. When it eventually arrived, the mother was too weak and lost the baby in the process. In the second incident, the parents struggled to get any possible means of transport to move from the village to the Hospital, but lost him along the way, while moving on a motorcycle.
Two Lives Lost as Parents struggle to Secure Transport to Hospital
3 Apr 2020
Alebtong, Uganda
In short
Mentioned: Alebtong District Local Government
