Two Local Govt Ministry Officials Charged with Embezzlement

28 Jun 2019, 14:47 Comments 164 Views Court Updates
Assistant Commissioner Issa Gumonye being escorted by a Police Officer to Court Cells

In short
According to the charge sheet prepared by the Inspectorate of Government, Gumonye received 394, 922,200 from the government to travel to various districts in the country for routine field inspections and monitoring of government programmes, but did not visit some of the districts, and as a result, a sum of 222 million Shillings remained unaccounted for.

 

