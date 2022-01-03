Two Men Detained in Kitgum for Causing Death of Another Over Drink

In short
It is alleged that on December 26, 2021, while hanging out at a drinking joint in Lamuku Village, Ocetoke parish in Layamo sub-county, 56-year-old David Onek Kacuc, who is now deceased, Roland Opiyo, 27, suspect and Felix Ocen another suspect, got into a fight at the drinking joint.
Two Men Detained in Kitgum for Causing Death of Another Over Drink3 Jan 2022, 15:11 Comments 64 Views Northern Human rights Crime Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.