Two Men Lynched in Valentine Concert for Snatching Reveler’s Bag

However, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Oweyesigyire says the concert came to a standstill at around 3pm when mob surrounded off the two men and battered them severely, by the time police reached the scene one had died and another one died this morning at Mukono General Hospital where he was taken for treatment.
Two Men Lynched in Valentine Concert for Snatching Reveler’s Bag15 Feb 2022, 11:47 Comments 89 Views Mukono, Uganda Security Crime Environment Editorial
Mentioned: Summer Terrace Gardens
