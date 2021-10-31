Dominic Ochola
Two Mentally Ill Women Pitch Campa At Gulu City Council Hall

One of the mental disorderly women lodging at the Gulu City Council Hall veranda. Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
The two have piled dirty and stinking rags, empty boxes, sacks, plastic materials including source pans on the veranda of the City Hall. They have turned the veranda into a place for cooking food.

 

