Two Mentally Ill Women Pitch Campa At Gulu City Council Hall

In short
The two have piled dirty and stinking rags, empty boxes, sacks, plastic materials including source pans on the veranda of the City Hall. They have turned the veranda into a place for cooking food.
Two Mentally Ill Women Pitch Campa At Gulu City Council Hall31 Oct 2021, 15:33 Comments 178 Views Human rights Security Health Interview
One of the mental disorderly women lodging at the Gulu City Council Hall veranda. Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: civil servants fire perils security threat
Mentioned: Gulu City World Health Organization - WHO
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.