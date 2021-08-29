Two More People Killed Despite Heightened Security in Masaka

In short
The deceased are identified as Maria Nakato, 78, a resident of Kitenga in Masaka and Henry Kiremba, 81, a retired medical officer from Kyoko village, Kingo sub-county in Lwengo district. The killers allegedly broke into the houses of the victims and stabbed them with blunt objects.
Two More People Killed Despite Heightened Security in Masaka29 Aug 2021, 14:39 Comments 272 Views Lwengo, Uganda Crime Security Updates
The Home of the Late Maria Nakato, which was attacked last night in Kitenga cells in Nyendo-Mukungwe Division of Masaka City
Tagged with: Assailants penetrate Security Deployment Suspicious Murders in Masaka Region Two More people Murdered
