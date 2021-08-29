Two More People Killed Despite Heightened Security in Masaka

The Home of the Late Maria Nakato, which was attacked last night in Kitenga cells in Nyendo-Mukungwe Division of Masaka City

In short

The deceased are identified as Maria Nakato, 78, a resident of Kitenga in Masaka and Henry Kiremba, 81, a retired medical officer from Kyoko village, Kingo sub-county in Lwengo district. The killers allegedly broke into the houses of the victims and stabbed them with blunt objects.