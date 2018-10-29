In short
The two suspects, whose names have been withheld by security, were arrested over the weekend after police received information from residents of Kamwokya where the first suspect was found treating a dog bite.
Two More Suspects Arrested Over Archie Rwego's Murder29 Oct 2018, 15:07 Comments 161 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
The barbed wired that was cut on the wall fence by the robbers to create space to pass through Login to license this image from 1$.
