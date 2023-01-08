Two Mosques in Luwero Closed over Security Concerns

In short
On Friday Kadhi Mulindwa traveled to both Mosques in Bombo to effect the closure.
However this triggered ugly scenes characterized by chaos from either side, which prompted Khadhi Mulindwa to engage the district security to calm the situation.
Two Mosques in Luwero Closed over Security Concerns8 Jan 2023, 16:10 Comments 111 Views Security Religion Report
In short
Tagged with: Muslim National Elections Swearing-in elected leaders
Mentioned: Luwero District Security Committee Luwero Muslim District Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.