In short
Prosecution alleges that Agaba and Kazoora and others still at large between October 17th, 2018 and February 14th, 2019 at their offices in Kampala stole 710 million shillings.
Two National Gaming Board Officials Charged with Embezzlement4 Jul 2019, 18:39 Comments 64 Views Court Updates
Chief Executive Officer Edgar Gerald Agaba infront behind is his co accused Kazoora arriving at the Anti corruption unit
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.