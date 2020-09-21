Two NRM Aspirants Boycott Residual Primaries in Sembabule

Benon Burora. one NRM contestants for Rugushulu Sub county Chairperson's flag he is bowing out of the party primaries over irregularities

In short

The NRM had planned to repeat primaries in four out of the nine villages in Sembabule Town Council and in two polling stations in Rugushuulu Sub-county after the process was reportedly interrupted by the chaos that delayed the declaration of final results in the initial process, a week ago.