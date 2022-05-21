Two NUP Media Crew members Die in Kumi Accident

In short
Those feared dead are Denis Waiswa, the former Iganda Municipality MP candidate in 2021 elections and Yakub Kiggundu from Kawempe. The duo was in the company of five others aboard a Toyota Wish car registration number UBG 604R.
Two NUP Media Crew members Die in Kumi Accident21 May 2022, 20:02 Comments 146 Views Kumi, Uganda Media Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kumi- Pallisa- Tirinyi Road NUP Media Crew NUP accident in Kumi Omoro County Byelection kumi orthopedic hospital robert kyagulanyi
Mentioned: Kumi Municipality National Unity Platform (NUP)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.