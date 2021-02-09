In short

Yuya was dropped at Kavule Nansana Municipality in Wakiso on December 24, 2020 under terrible condition. He has since been hiding for fear of his life. Unfortunately his feet have started rotting up to the knee joints. Kyakuwa, who was also dropped at Kavule Nansana Municipality on February 6, is also complaining of pain in his right leg, severe pain in the chest and poor visibility.