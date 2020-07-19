Fahad Jjingo
Two Officers Dismissed from Police over MasaKa Self-Immolation Scandal

David Manzi the chairman of the court reading the ruling at masaka city council hall

Walugembe burnt himself in Ssesanga's office, after failing to convince him to return his motorcycle registration number UDL 591L which had been impounded by a traffic officer Julius Ewalu for allegedly operating beyond curfew time. The Police officer allegedly suspected that the bodaboda was being used to transport passengers.

 

