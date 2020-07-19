Two Officers Dismissed from Police over MasaKa Self-Immolation Scandal

In short
Walugembe burnt himself in Ssesanga's office, after failing to convince him to return his motorcycle registration number UDL 591L which had been impounded by a traffic officer Julius Ewalu for allegedly operating beyond curfew time. The Police officer allegedly suspected that the bodaboda was being used to transport passengers.
Two Officers Dismissed from Police over MasaKa Self-Immolation Scandal19 Jul 2020, 06:40 Comments 124 Views Human rights Court Updates
