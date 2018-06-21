Two Police Officers Arrested For Mishandling Case

In short
Trouble for the officers stemmed from a complaint filed at the Police Standard Unit North Kyoga regional headquarters and the police headquarters challenging how the case was managed by the police in Lira district.Those in custody includes, Nelson Obia and another identified as Area, all attached to Railways police post in Railways Division where the case was first reported by the teenager.
Two Police Officers Arrested For Mishandling Case21 Jun 2018, 10:19 Comments 155 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Analysis
