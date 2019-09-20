Lubulwa Henry
Two Oil Palm Workers in Kalangala Electrocuted

20 Sep 2019, 16:57 Comments 233 Views Kalangala, Uganda Crime Security Updates
One of the survivors being treated at Kalangala Health Center IV

Amos Nyishiyamana and Teogne Ntawohashira, all Rwandese nationals died after they had boarded an out-grower truck carrying their sickles vertically. The sickles are used to harvest palm oil fruits from an oil palm plantation. The sickles got into contact with electric wires and the two were immediately electrocuted.

 

