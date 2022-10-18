Henry Lematia
12:49

Two Pakwach District Officials Arrested for Misappropriation of Funds

18 Oct 2022, 12:35 Comments 89 Views Pakwach, Uganda Crime Local government Northern Updates

In short
According to Paul Eseru the Pakwach RDC, sanctioned their arrests after he discovered that project retention funds worth 16.3 million shillings were missing from the three sub-county accounts namely the General fund account, development account and UWA revenue sharing account.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.