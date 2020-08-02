Two Pastors, 20 Followers Arrested in Mbarara for Defying COVID-19 Guidelines

In short
The two Pastors were apprehended from their Source of Healing church conducting a church service contrary to Ministry of Health guidelines and Presidential directives.
Two Pastors, 20 Followers Arrested in Mbarara for Defying COVID-19 Guidelines2 Aug 2020, 17:39 Comments 285 Views Mbarara, Uganda Religion Health Updates
