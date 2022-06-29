Joan Akello
11:48

Two Pastors Remanded for Noise Pollution

29 Jun 2022, 11:37 Comments 113 Views Entebbe, Uganda Environment Crime Court Updates
Some of loudspeakers NEMA impounded at Nkumba Miracle Centre

Some of loudspeakers NEMA impounded at Nkumba Miracle Centre

In short
NEMA's senior public relations officer, Tony Acidria, explains that the suspects were arrested for being notorious noise polluters. "They are repeat offenders because the noise levels when measured were above the permissible level of 60 decibels during the day and 40 decibels in the night for places of worship in residential areas."

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.