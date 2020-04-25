Mugisha James
Two People Arrested with Fake COVID-19 Vehicle Stickers

25 Apr 2020, 13:30 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Misc Breaking news
Mugarura one of the suspects

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says police officers intercepted Julius at a checkpoint and found him with a forged sticker on his car. Upon interrogation, the first suspect indicated that he had bought the stickers from Mugarura.

 

