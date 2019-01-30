Two People Arrested With Rolls Of Stolen Electric Wires

In short
The suspects identified as Amin Ssemanda and Julius Kabonge were arrested from Sentema Road in Rubaga Division with a vehicle containing 47 rolls of electric cables. They were intercepted by the police patrol after ignoring traffic police signals in Old Kampala, prompting a Patrol chase.
Two People Arrested With Rolls Of Stolen Electric Wires30 Jan 2019, 17:42 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango
