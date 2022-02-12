In short
According to the Police report released on Friday afternoon, the dead are part of the eight suspected cattle thieves from Karamoja who allegedly entered the home of Simon Anoku, a resident in Abwalakou Village with intentions to steal cattle.
Two People Burnt to Ashes in Katakwi
12 Feb 2022
