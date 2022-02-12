Edward Eninu
07:52

Two People Burnt to Ashes in Katakwi

12 Feb 2022, 07:46 Comments 78 Views Katakwi, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Oscar Gregg Ageca, the Police Spoeksman for East Kyoga.

Oscar Gregg Ageca, the Police Spoeksman for East Kyoga.

In short
According to the Police report released on Friday afternoon, the dead are part of the eight suspected cattle thieves from Karamoja who allegedly entered the home of Simon Anoku, a resident in Abwalakou Village with intentions to steal cattle.

 

Tagged with: Cattle Theft by Karimojong warriors Oscar Ageca, East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman cattle raids in katakwi mob justice in teso
Mentioned: Katakwi District

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.