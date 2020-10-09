Two People Killed by Own Children in Kole District

In short
It's reported that Obang was speared to death by his 20-year-old son Denis Okello during a domestic brawl at 2 pm Friday. Cyprian Ocuti, the LCII chairperson of Barongin parish, says that Obang returned home while drunk and picked a quarrel with his family members.
Two People Killed by Own Children in Kole District9 Oct 2020, 20:47 Comments 33 Views Kole, Uganda Security Crime Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.