Two Police officers, 30 Others Arrested for Defying Presidential Directives

In short
During the operation, two police officers were picked up from Nyamityobora and Katete divisions in Mbarara municipality. 30 other people were arrested for operating shops in violation of the presidential directive ordering all nonfood shops to remain closed.
Two Police officers, 30 Others Arrested for Defying Presidential Directives11 Apr 2020, 17:47 Comments 220 Views Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Arrested COVID-19 Negligence of Duty
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.