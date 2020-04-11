EDSON KINENE
Two Police officers, 30 Others Arrested for Defying Presidential Directives

11 Apr 2020, 17:47 Comments 220 Views Crime Misc Updates
During the operation, two police officers were picked up from Nyamityobora and Katete divisions in Mbarara municipality. 30 other people were arrested for operating shops in violation of the presidential directive ordering all nonfood shops to remain closed.

 

