Two Police Officers Arrested For Demolishing Houses in Amuru

Ezekiel Emitu, the Aswa River Region Police Commander identified the officers as Assistant Muhindo Baraka, the Aswa Regional Environmental Officer and Gracious Aguti the Forest Supervisor for Nwoya and Amuru districts.
Two Police Officers Arrested For Demolishing Houses in Amuru22 May 2020
parts of ogom forest reserve that has been encroached for cultivation. NFA will embark on planting of bamboo to restore the degraded forest reseve.
Tagged with: Aswa River Region Police Commander Ezekiel Emitu Tom Okello Ebong, Executive Director NFA
