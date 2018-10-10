Two Police Officers Arrested for Shooting Minor in Soroti

In short
The accused officers identified as SPC Delilah Etotu and detective SPC Joram Eteku shot and injured the minor last night at Odudui trading Centre, where they had been called to control a crowd that had gathered to celebrate Ugandas Independence Day.
Two Police Officers Arrested for Shooting Minor in Soroti10 Oct 2018, 19:17 Comments 154 Views Soroti, Uganda Crime Report
Simon Aromait, head teacher Odudu primary school shocked on what happened to his pupil Login to license this image from 1$.
