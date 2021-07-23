In short
Jamil Nuwagaba, the chairperson Nyakaizi stage says the police now use the unsuspecting UPDF officers on patrol with them to arrest and take their keys and to return them you have to pay between 10,000 and 30,000 shillings.
Two Police Officers Arrested over Extortion
Mbarara, Uganda
