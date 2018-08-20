Two Police Officers Arrested Over Mityana Shootings

In short
Emilian Kayima, the police spokesperson, says that two police officers have been arrested over the shooting. According to Kayima, the officers include Corporal Kefa Moshi and Police Constable Morris Cheptai.
Two Police Officers Arrested Over Mityana Shootings20 Aug 2018, 17:59 Comments 166 Views Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: two police officers arrested mityana municipality mp francis zaake mityana municipality mityana protests
Mentioned: emilian kayima
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.