Two Police Officers Injured in Arua Mosque Fracas

soldiers and police confronting some of the moslems who tried to regroup at Muktar after they were dispersed minutes later Candia Stephen

The incident occurred on Friday after Muslims from Muktar Mosque, a Kibuli leaning faction attempted to swear in their own Khadi Hajji Ismail Vuni, a rival to the newly elected Arua Khadi Sheik Abu Jaffer.

 

