Two Police Officers Injured in Arua Mosque Fracas

The incident occurred on Friday after Muslims from Muktar Mosque, a Kibuli leaning faction attempted to swear in their own Khadi Hajji Ismail Vuni, a rival to the newly elected Arua Khadi Sheik Abu Jaffer.
Two Police Officers Injured in Arua Mosque Fracas9 Nov 2018, 18:02 Comments 82 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Religion Security Updates
soldiers and police confronting some of the moslems who tried to regroup at Muktar after they were dispersed minutes later
