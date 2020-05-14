In short
The deceased have been identified as Constable Daniel Kule, a driver of the canine unit vehicle registration number UP 7527 and Detective Constable Wilson Mbusa. The two had taken a juvenile offender to Kitumba Remand home in Kabalore district for detention when the tragedy occurred
Two Police Officers Killed in Kasese Accident
14 May 2020
