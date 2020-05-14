EDSON KINENE
20:01

Two Police Officers Killed in Kasese Accident

14 May 2020, 19:43 Comments 204 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
The police vechile in which the police officers now deceased were travelling in

The police vechile in which the police officers now deceased were travelling in

In short
The deceased have been identified as Constable Daniel Kule, a driver of the canine unit vehicle registration number UP 7527 and Detective Constable Wilson Mbusa. The two had taken a juvenile offender to Kitumba Remand home in Kabalore district for detention when the tragedy occurred

 

Tagged with: Accident
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.