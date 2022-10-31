Two Policemen Shot Dead ,Two Guns Stolen In Luwero

In short
Richard Nyombi the LC 3 Chairperson of Busiika town council explains that the assailants ordered people near the Police station to lock themselves in houses before they descended into Policemen's residence and shot two dead .
Two Policemen Shot Dead ,Two Guns Stolen In Luwero31 Oct 2022, 22:17 Comments 139 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
