Two Priests in Arua Clash over Ownership of Orphanage School

Monsignor Kasto Adeti the Parish Priest of Ediofe Cathedral parish and Fr. Nakari Adiga the chairman board Bishop Frederick Drandua Foundation both claim ownership of the school.
Two Priests in Arua Clash over Ownership of Orphanage School10 Jan 2020, 18:54 Comments 141 Views Arua, Uganda Education Religion Report
Fr. Nakari Adiga speaking during the PTA meeting at St. Kizito PS today as Monsignor Kasto Adeto on his right in black shirt and Police CLO Arua Avubieng Micah look on.
